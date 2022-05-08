Milwaukee woman's mother's ashes stolen from storage unit

A Milwaukee woman is searching for her mother's remains. She says someone stole them just one day before Mother's Day.

Trina Thomas was planning to spend Mother's Day at the lake, taking her mother's ashes by the water she loved. Instead, Thomas is pleading for a thief to do the right thing.

Gloria Thomas was a strong mother of 3.

"My mom was very protective, overly protective," said Trina Thomas. "She was a go-getter, yet, at the same time, kind of sat in the light."

Gloria's daughter, Trina Thomas, had big plans for Mother's Day.

"I wanted to get my brothers together and a few other people, like my grandchildren, to lay her down by the water," said Thomas.

In March, Thomas put all her belongings in an Extra Space Storage unit at the Mt. Vernon Avenue location. A photo from when she moved things in shows a black suitcase containing her mother's remains. When she went to pick them up Saturday, she found her storage unit almost empty.

"I’ve been robbed," said Thomas.

The suitcase was gone.

"My mom’s ashes. What are they going to do, snort them?" said Thomas. "I don’t understand this. My gut just kind of really went in. It just took the breath out of me because my mom’s gone, her remains, you know?"

Thomas said the lock on her unit had been changed. She had to have it cut open to find her things missing. She hopes whoever took that suitcase will realize what's inside and do the right thing.

"It would be really a blessing if somebody would be that honorable and respectful to Mother Earth itself just to bring my mom back, our mom back," said Thomas.

Thomas filed a police report.

FOX6 News reached out to MPD, and police confirmed they are investigating the theft. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

FOX6 also tried to reach someone at Extra Space Storage. Someone on their corporate line told us to send them an email. We have not heard back.