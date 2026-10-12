Milwaukee woman shot and killed, family demands accountability

The Brief A Milwaukee family calls for accountability after a fatal shooting. Amaya Walls, 20, was shot and killed on the city's north side. Her family says she called 911 to report a domestic incident hours before the shooting.



On Oct. 8, Milwaukee Police responded to 42nd and Good Hope where two people were shot. 20-year-old Amaya Walls died. Family says her aunt, a 32-year-old, was shot, and is still in the hospital.

"She was trying to get away"

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Family says they know who is responsible. FOX6 News is not naming him because he has not been formally charged. FOX6 News talked with a family member, whose identity is concealed because she is fearful the man will retaliate against her. He is not in custody.

"Amaya wanted to get away. She was trying to get away. And he just wouldn’t let her," that woman said.

Walls' family says that same day, an ex-boyfriend physically assaulted Walls with a glass bottle. An ex, court records show, the man had a no contact order with Walls. Search warrants say police responded and interviewed Walls. Two hours later, police were called to a shooting where they found Walls shot multiple times. Family wants the person responsible to turn himself in. They are also calling for police accountability.

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"We want justice. Definitely on the police behalf because y’all didn’t do your part to patrol the area when the call got put out and didn’t do what you needed to do," a family member said.

Milwaukee police did not respond to FOX6 regarding the family's comments, but reiterated that they are looking for a known suspect and no arrests have been made.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Christina Van Zelst and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.