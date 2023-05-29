Milwaukee woman shot, 28th and North
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 20, was shot Monday evening, May 29 near 28th and North.
It happened around 6 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.