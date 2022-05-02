Milwaukee woman attacked near 68th and Glendale

A Milwaukee woman says she was helping a friend when a man attacked her Sunday, May 1 near 68th and Glendale. She now wants help for her attacker.

Emma Hurt, 74, said she was bringing food to a sick friend when things took a violent turn.

"I said, ‘Help! Help!’" said Hurt. "Got hollering really loud."

An attacker sidelined her act of kindness Sunday in Milwaukee.

"Every time I think about it, it just does something to me," said Hurt.

Hurt told FOX6 News she was dropping food off at a sick friend’s home near 68th and Glendale when a man came out of nowhere.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"When I turned and looked, he was up on me," said Hurt. "There wasn’t anything I could do. After he jammed me into the building, he went to my car and had his fist balled up. I guess he was going to hit the glass. I said, ‘No, man. That is my car.’"

Hurt said that's when her attacker walked toward her again.

"He picked me clean off the ground," said Hurt. "Jammed me into the house, took his head and hit me. His head was just like a brick."

The 74-year-old said the man didn’t take any of her belongings and got away before police arrived.

"He looked me dead in my face and said, ‘I’ll kill you,’" said Hurt. "I don’t know what was wrong with him."

She said police are working to track down the person who attacked her.

"For somebody to get him, give him help," said Hurt. "He really needs help."

With the help of family and faith, Hurt is healing and hoping to soon get back to spreading kindness.

"I’m not ready to die if God isn’t ready to take me out of here, especially with them running around like that," said Hurt.

Advertisement

Hurt said this isn't going to stop her from helping those who need it.