Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee weekend shootings; 5 wounded, no one in custody

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
News
Published November 15, 2026 8:40 PM CST
Published November 15, 2026 8:40 PM CST

The Brief

    • Five people were wounded in separate shootings in Milwaukee over the weekend.
    • No one is in custody for these shootings.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Four people were wounded in separate shootings in Milwaukee over the weekend.

74th and Kienhau

What we know:

Milwaukee police were called to the shooting scene at around 10:41 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A 19-year-old was taken to a hospital.

13th and Atkinson

What we know:

At around midnight on Saturday, Nov. 14, MPD responded to the shooting scene near 13th and Atkinson. 

A 34-year-old was taken to a local hospital.

Burrell and Smith

What we know:

At around 2:05 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15, an 18-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

65th and Lawn

What we know:

Milwaukee police responded to the shooting scene at around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15.

A 25-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries.

Fond du Lac and Locust

What we know:

A 44-year-old arrived at a local hospital with injuries after a shooting that happened at around 8 p.m. near Fond du Lac and Locust.

What we don't know:

No one is in custody for any of these shootings. Milwaukee police are searching for unknown suspects.

 SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

All shootings are still under investigation.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: Information in this post is from the Milwaukee Police Department.

NewsMilwaukeeCrime and Public Safety