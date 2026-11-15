Milwaukee weekend shootings; 5 wounded, no one in custody
MILWAUKEE - Four people were wounded in separate shootings in Milwaukee over the weekend.
74th and Kienhau
What we know:
Milwaukee police were called to the shooting scene at around 10:41 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13.
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A 19-year-old was taken to a hospital.
13th and Atkinson
What we know:
At around midnight on Saturday, Nov. 14, MPD responded to the shooting scene near 13th and Atkinson.
A 34-year-old was taken to a local hospital.
Burrell and Smith
What we know:
At around 2:05 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15, an 18-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
65th and Lawn
What we know:
Milwaukee police responded to the shooting scene at around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15.
A 25-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries.
Fond du Lac and Locust
What we know:
A 44-year-old arrived at a local hospital with injuries after a shooting that happened at around 8 p.m. near Fond du Lac and Locust.
What we don't know:
No one is in custody for any of these shootings. Milwaukee police are searching for unknown suspects.
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All shootings are still under investigation.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information in this post is from the Milwaukee Police Department.