Milwaukee weekend shootings; 5 wounded, no one in custody

The Brief Five people were wounded in separate shootings in Milwaukee over the weekend. No one is in custody for these shootings. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.



Four people were wounded in separate shootings in Milwaukee over the weekend.

74th and Kienhau

What we know:

Milwaukee police were called to the shooting scene at around 10:41 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13.

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A 19-year-old was taken to a hospital.

13th and Atkinson

What we know:

At around midnight on Saturday, Nov. 14, MPD responded to the shooting scene near 13th and Atkinson.

A 34-year-old was taken to a local hospital.

Burrell and Smith

What we know:

At around 2:05 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15, an 18-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

65th and Lawn

What we know:

Milwaukee police responded to the shooting scene at around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15.

A 25-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries.

Fond du Lac and Locust

What we know:

A 44-year-old arrived at a local hospital with injuries after a shooting that happened at around 8 p.m. near Fond du Lac and Locust.

What we don't know:

No one is in custody for any of these shootings. Milwaukee police are searching for unknown suspects.

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All shootings are still under investigation.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.