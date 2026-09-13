Milwaukee weekend shootings: 3 wounded, no one in custody

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating two shootings from over the weekend that wounded three people. A 39-year-old was seriously wounded, and a 17-year-old was also hurt near 52nd and Marion on Saturday, Sept. 12. A 20-year-old was hurt near 28th and Wright on Sept. 13.



Milwaukee police are investigating two shootings from over the weekend that wounded three people.

52nd and Marion

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, two people were shot at around 7:52 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12.

A 39-year-old was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

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A 17-year-old was also taken to a local hospital for treatment of nonfatal wounds.

28th and Wright

What we know:

Officers responded to the shooting scene at around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13.

A 20-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Both shootings are under investigation. MPD continues to search for suspects.

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Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360; or to stay anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.