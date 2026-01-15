article

The Brief Milwaukee has tips for residents to reduce the risk of frozen pipes and water meters. Allowing water to run at a steady stream can reduce the risk of pipes freezing. Extreme cold can also increase the likelihood of water main breaks.



Milwaukee Water Works has tips for residents to reduce the risk of frozen pipes and water meters with sustained cold in the forecast.

What you can do:

Milwaukee Water Works recommends residents do the following during extreme cold:

Keep basements warm: Ensure basements and crawl spaces are heated and insulated, especially where pipes and the water meter are located.

Run water occasionally: Let a small trickle of water run to help prevent pipes from freezing.

Eliminate cold drafts: Install storm windows or insulation on basement windows, and disconnect, shut off, and drain outdoor hose connections.

Wrap exposed pipes: Use pipe insulation or heat tape, or place a light bulb near pipes for warmth. Avoid open flames indoors.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"Once temperatures drop this low and remain below freezing, the risk of frozen pipes and water meters increases significantly," said Patrick Pauly, Milwaukee Water Works superintendent. "Taking a few simple preventative steps now can help residents avoid damage and unexpected expenses."

Water meters are typically located in basements where the water service line enters the home. Milwaukee Water Works said meters can freeze when exposed to cold air from unheated spaces, drafts or uninsulated pipes. Frozen meters may crack or split, often causing leaks once temperatures rise.

Milwaukee Water Works said keeping basements warm and protecting pipes from cold air is the best way to prevent meter damage. Residents who believe their water meter has frozen should contact the city for assistance.

No heat?

What you can do:

If your home loses heat due to a power outage, Milwaukee Water Works recommends allowing water to run at a steady stream to reduce the risk of freezing. If you need to leave your home, shut off the water at the meter to help prevent damage.

Water main breaks

What you can do:

Extreme cold can also increase the likelihood of water main breaks as freezing and thawing ground causes pipes to shift. Residents who notice water surfacing in the street or experience a sudden drop in water pressure should report suspected main breaks to Milwaukee Water Works at 414-286-3710.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Who should I call?

What you can do:

No water

Call 414-286-2830, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

After 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday and anytime Saturday and Sunday: 414-286-3710

TDD: 414-286-8801

Frozen or damaged water meter

Call 414-286-8000, Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

After hours and Sundays: 414-286-3710

TDD: 414-286-8801

After-hours water emergencies

Call 414-286-3710

Damaged water pipes inside the home

Contact a licensed plumber