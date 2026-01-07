Water main break on Milwaukee's south side, crews respond

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Water main break near 26th and Grange

The Brief A water main broke on Milwaukee's south side Wednesday. Crews responded to the area of 26th and Grange. Milwaukee Water Works said crews would temporarily shut off water for repairs.



A water main broke on Milwaukee's south side Wednesday, leaving some residents without water as crews worked on repairs.

What we know:

FOX6 News went to the scene, near 26th and Grange, and found water bursting through the pavement. Water pooled in the street and onto the sidewalks. Grange Avenue was closed from 25th Street to 27th Street.

Milwaukee Water Works said crews would temporarily shut off water when repairs began, and residents would be notified in advance.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unclear when repairs will conclude or how many homes and businesses were impacted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.