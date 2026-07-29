Milwaukee water fluoride reduction due to supply chain issues
MILWAUKEE - Due to national supply chain constraints impacting fluoride treatment additives, Milwaukee Water Works will temporarily reduce the amount of fluoride added to drinking water.
Fluoride reduction, still safe
What we know:
Milwaukee Water Works says the water remains safe to drink and continues to meet water quality standards. This temporary adjustment is related only to the availability of fluoride treatment additives and does not affect the overall safety or quality of Milwaukee’s drinking water.
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While fluoride is not required to make drinking water safe, community water fluoridation is a longstanding public health measure that helps prevent tooth decay and improve oral health. Milwaukee has fluoridated its drinking water since 1953, following decades of scientific evidence supporting community water fluoridation as a safe and effective way to help prevent tooth decay.
Supplier problems
What we know:
The previous supplier was unable to renew its contract because of ongoing national supply chain challenges. Milwaukee Water Works issued a request to secure a new supplier through the city’s procurement process, but no bids were received.
Amount lowered
What we know:
Milwaukee Water Works currently adds fluoride to drinking water to maintain a fluoride level of about 0.6–0.7 milligrams per liter (mg/L), consistent with public health recommendations. Beginning Friday, July 31, fluoride levels will be reduced to about 0.3 mg/L. The reduction will extend available supplies until the procurement process resumes later this year. Normal fluoride addition will resume once a new vendor contract is in place.
What they're saying:
"This temporary adjustment is driven by supply availability and does not affect the safety or quality of Milwaukee’s drinking water," said Patrick Pauly, Milwaukee Water Works Superintendent. "Milwaukee Water Works and the City of Milwaukee Health Department will continue working together to provide clear information to residents and restore normal fluoride addition as soon as possible."
"Community water fluoridation is a safe, effective, and inexpensive public health measure that helps prevent tooth decay," said Mike Totoraitis, PhD, Commissioner of Health. "While fluoride levels will be temporarily lower than our usual target, Milwaukee's drinking water remains safe. We appreciate Milwaukee Water Works' efforts to responsibly manage the remaining supply while securing a new vendor, and we'll continue working together to restore recommended fluoride levels as soon as supplies become available."
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Residents do not need to take any action related to their drinking water. Because this reduction is temporary, most residents do not need to make changes to their drinking water or oral hygiene routines. Residents with specific questions about their oral health or fluoride needs should contact their dentist or health care provider.
The Source: Milwaukee Water Works sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 also interviewed Milwaukee Water Works Superintendent Patrick Pauly.