The Brief Milwaukee leaders are opening seven winter warming shelters, including a new location at Adullam Outreach. Multiple shelters across Milwaukee serve single men, women, families, older adults, youth and domestic violence survivors. Anyone experiencing homelessness or housing instability can call 211 for shelter and resources.



As winter approaches and temperatures continue to drop, the city is making sure there are places for people experiencing homelessness to get out of the cold and have a safe place to stay overnight.

Milwaukee warming shelters

Local perspective:

Monday afternoon, city leaders will officially open the warming shelters at Adullam Outreach, a new location on Milwaukee's north side. It's one of seven shelter locations that will be available across the city through the winter.

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There are several locations throughout Milwaukee, and each one is designed to serve a specific group of people. A list of shelters and times includes:

Adullam Outreach

Serving single women and families

Hours: 7 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Address: 3033 N. 30th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53210

Phone: 262-389-2214

Joy House

Serving single women and families, any time temperatures are below 32 degrees

Address: 818 N. 19th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Phone: 414-344-3774

St. Ben's

Serving single men and women

Hours: 7 p.m. – 8 a.m.

Address: 930 W. State St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Phone: 262-933-2619

Repairers of the Breach

Serving single men and women

Hours: 7 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Address: 1335 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53205

Phone: 414-342-9323

Unity Lutheran Church

Serving single men and women ages 55 and older

Hours: 7 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Address: 1025 E. Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207

Phone: 414-528-6266

Guest House of Milwaukee

Serving single men

Hours: 7 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Address: 1216 N. 13th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53205

Phone: 262-853-8977

Milwaukee Rescue Mission

Serving single men

Hours: 10 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Address: 830 N. 19th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Phone: 414-935-0240

Milwaukee Women's Center

Serving women fleeing domestic violence, call ahead for availability

Address: 728 N. James Lovell St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Phone: 414-671-6140

Sojourner Family Peace Center

Serving individuals fleeing domestic violence, call ahead for availability,

Address: 619 W. Walnut St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Phone: 414-933-2722

Pathfinders

Serving youth ages 11-17, call ahead for availability

Address: 1614 E. Kane Place, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Phone: 414-271-1560

Walker's Point Youth & Family Center

Serving youth ages 11-17, call ahead for availability

Address: 732 S. 21st St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

Phone: 414-647-8200

Why you should care:

These shelters are meant to do more than just provide a bed for the night. Staff will also help people connect with housing services and other resources that can help them take the next steps toward finding more permanent housing.

What you can do:

City leaders said calling 211 is a good place to start for those unsure where to turn for help. Anyone experiencing homelessness, or who is worried about losing their housing, can call that number to get connected with available shelter and other resources.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Stephanie Quirk and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.