Winter weather: Milwaukee warming shelters open, new location
MILWAUKEE - As winter approaches and temperatures continue to drop, the city is making sure there are places for people experiencing homelessness to get out of the cold and have a safe place to stay overnight.
Milwaukee warming shelters
Local perspective:
Monday afternoon, city leaders will officially open the warming shelters at Adullam Outreach, a new location on Milwaukee's north side. It's one of seven shelter locations that will be available across the city through the winter.
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There are several locations throughout Milwaukee, and each one is designed to serve a specific group of people. A list of shelters and times includes:
Adullam Outreach
- Serving single women and families
- Hours: 7 p.m. – 7 a.m.
- Address: 3033 N. 30th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53210
- Phone: 262-389-2214
Joy House
- Serving single women and families, any time temperatures are below 32 degrees
- Address: 818 N. 19th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
- Phone: 414-344-3774
St. Ben's
- Serving single men and women
- Hours: 7 p.m. – 8 a.m.
- Address: 930 W. State St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
- Phone: 262-933-2619
Repairers of the Breach
- Serving single men and women
- Hours: 7 p.m. – 7 a.m.
- Address: 1335 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53205
- Phone: 414-342-9323
Unity Lutheran Church
- Serving single men and women ages 55 and older
- Hours: 7 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.
- Address: 1025 E. Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
- Phone: 414-528-6266
Guest House of Milwaukee
- Serving single men
- Hours: 7 p.m. – 7 a.m.
- Address: 1216 N. 13th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53205
- Phone: 262-853-8977
Milwaukee Rescue Mission
- Serving single men
- Hours: 10 p.m. – 6 a.m.
- Address: 830 N. 19th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
- Phone: 414-935-0240
Milwaukee Women's Center
- Serving women fleeing domestic violence, call ahead for availability
- Address: 728 N. James Lovell St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
- Phone: 414-671-6140
Sojourner Family Peace Center
- Serving individuals fleeing domestic violence, call ahead for availability,
- Address: 619 W. Walnut St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
- Phone: 414-933-2722
Pathfinders
- Serving youth ages 11-17, call ahead for availability
- Address: 1614 E. Kane Place, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
- Phone: 414-271-1560
Walker's Point Youth & Family Center
- Serving youth ages 11-17, call ahead for availability
- Address: 732 S. 21st St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
- Phone: 414-647-8200
Why you should care:
These shelters are meant to do more than just provide a bed for the night. Staff will also help people connect with housing services and other resources that can help them take the next steps toward finding more permanent housing.
What you can do:
City leaders said calling 211 is a good place to start for those unsure where to turn for help. Anyone experiencing homelessness, or who is worried about losing their housing, can call that number to get connected with available shelter and other resources.
Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Stephanie Quirk and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.
The Source: Information in this story is from the City of Milwaukee.