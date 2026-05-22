Milwaukee warehouse fire; demolition underway, Hampton Avenue to reopen

article

The Brief Crews are working to clear the 5-alarm fire site near 32nd and Hampton. Active demolition and environmental abatement are expected to last two weeks. Hampton Avenue is scheduled to reopen Friday afternoon following fencing and street sweeping, while 32nd Street is expected to reopen Friday evening.



The Milwaukee Fire Department and Department of Neighborhood Services provided an update on Friday, May 22, on the demolition of the warehouse structure near 32nd and Hampton that was destroyed by fire on Wednesday.

Demolition underway

What we know:

In the wake of the 5-alarm fire, officials say their "primary focus remains public safety, environmental protection, and reopening the area as quickly and safely as possible."

Crews have been actively working at the site since Thursday morning. They are operating in rotating shifts to maintain safe working conditions and reduce worker fatigue.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A news release says in addition to demolition activities, crews are conducting environmental abatement work, including asbestos mitigation, while maintaining erosion control measures throughout the site.

Firefighters continue response to five-alarm fire near 32nd and Hampton on May 21.

Officials also noted that W. Hampton Avenue is expected to reopen Friday afternoon following the installation of fencing and completion of street sweeping operations. Also, North 32nd Street is anticipated to reopen Friday evening. Sidewalks south of Hampton Avenue from 32nd Street to 34th Street will remain closed to pedestrian traffic as a safety precaution.

The news release says the public is encouraged to avoid the area whenever possible, as the property will remain an active demolition site for approximately two weeks.

Related article