Milwaukee warehouse fire; demolition underway, Hampton Avenue to reopen
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department and Department of Neighborhood Services provided an update on Friday, May 22, on the demolition of the warehouse structure near 32nd and Hampton that was destroyed by fire on Wednesday.
Demolition underway
What we know:
In the wake of the 5-alarm fire, officials say their "primary focus remains public safety, environmental protection, and reopening the area as quickly and safely as possible."
Crews have been actively working at the site since Thursday morning. They are operating in rotating shifts to maintain safe working conditions and reduce worker fatigue.
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A news release says in addition to demolition activities, crews are conducting environmental abatement work, including asbestos mitigation, while maintaining erosion control measures throughout the site.
Firefighters continue response to five-alarm fire near 32nd and Hampton on May 21.
Officials also noted that W. Hampton Avenue is expected to reopen Friday afternoon following the installation of fencing and completion of street sweeping operations. Also, North 32nd Street is anticipated to reopen Friday evening. Sidewalks south of Hampton Avenue from 32nd Street to 34th Street will remain closed to pedestrian traffic as a safety precaution.
The news release says the public is encouraged to avoid the area whenever possible, as the property will remain an active demolition site for approximately two weeks.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Fire Department and Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services.