The Brief For nearly 70 years, the Milwaukee War Memorial Center has stood on the lakefront to honor service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom. Inside, the memorial features names and stories of over 60 Wisconsin Medal of Honor recipients, including Gen. Douglas MacArthur and Air Force Capt. Lance Sijan. The memorial reminds visitors of the sacrifices that allowed the nation to flourish.



Along Milwaukee's lakefront, it’s hard to miss an iconic building paying tribute to some of the nation’s bravest.

Milwaukee's War Memorial

What they're saying:

"Wisconsin has answered the call in every chapter of our nation’s history," War Memorial Center President and CEO Brian Winski said.

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The War Memorial has stood prominently for nearly 70 years as a reminder of the ultimate sacrifices made for freedom.

"This isn’t an homage to war. It’s quite the opposite," Winski said. "It’s a memorial to those who fought and died doing that."

Milwaukee County War Memorial Center

What you'll find inside

Dig deeper:

Inside, visitors will find displays of names and stories of the more than 60 service members awarded the highest military honor in our nation. From General Arthur MacArthur to his son Douglas. A five-star general who led US troops on the Pacific front during World War II.

There is a special display for Air Force Captain Lance Sijan who was awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously in 1976. His plane was shot down over Laos. Despite a broken leg and head injury, Sijan avoided captured for six weeks.

"He escapes from his first captivity," Winski explained. "Captured again, ultimately in the Hanoi, in North Vietnam, he perishes."

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Medal of Honor recipient

What they're saying:

Gary Wetzel received his medal in 1968. After his helicopter was shot down, his left arm was nearly severed, but he continued to man his machine gun and help other injured soldiers.

"Medically, I should've been dead, but here I am, so every time I put it on, I'm honored," Wetzel said when he spoke to FOX6 in 2022. "When I wear this blue ribbon, I wear it for everybody."

It’s that selflessness displayed by so many that has allowed the nation to flourish for 250 years. The War Memorial serves as a reminder of the sacrifices that will never be forgotten.

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