Milwaukee violence prevention grants, $370K for local organizations

The city of Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention (OVP) announced the recipients for the annual Summer of Healing project grants.

The ten awardees were selected to receive a total of $370,000 dollars to support their summer youth programming.

"We all know the impact violence has on communities across Milwaukee, and the work done by these organizations is crucial in our effort to help and protect youth. We’re grateful for the opportunity to ensure these programs keep our city’s youth safe this summer," said Ashanti Hamilton, director.

These community-based organizations and leaders effectively used their established relationships to reduce violence in neighborhoods throughout Milwaukee. However, there is often a lack of resources available to facilitate strategies to promote healing, restorative practices, and resilience for youth, families, and residents in entire neighborhoods. In response, OVP created the Summer of Healing project to provide funds dedicated to supporting these leaders, improving their capacity, and positively impacting their communities.

The ten organizations have coordinated and implemented projects from June 15 through Aug. 31 to support youth and their families who reside in Milwaukee’s communities that are disproportionately affected by violence. Families interested in participating in any of these programs are encouraged to reach out to each organization directly.

The list of the awardees and their projects, provided by the city of Milwaukee OVP, include: