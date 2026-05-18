Milwaukee Memorial Day tribute; volunteers place flags at Veterans Park
MILWAUKEE - We're just a week away from Memorial Day and volunteers are already doing their part to honor fallen service members across Southeast Wisconsin.
Field of Flags
What we know:
The seventh annual Field of Flags is back at the War Memorial Center. Volunteers will begin building the Field of Flags on Monday morning, May 18.
The display will be completed on Friday, May 22 for the Remembrance Ceremony and will remain on display through May 27.
Field of Flags at Veterans Park
Each of the 27,316 American flags placed in Veterans Park honors a Wisconsin service member lost in conflict since the Civil War.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
What they're saying:
"2026 marks the 250th Birthday of America. As Wisconsinites embark on a summer of celebration, it is only fitting to reflect this Memorial Day on the true price of freedom that built this country. Field of Flags is the embodiment of our core mission: Honor the Dead — Serve the Living," said Brian Winski, War Memorial Center President/CEO.
Field of Flags at Veterans Park
Remembrance Ceremony
What you can do:
The public is welcome to attend the Remembrance Ceremony and walk through the Field of Flags, open until May 27.
Additionally, the War Memorial Beer Garden kicks off its season on May 22, featuring veteran resource tables to help the community connect.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the War Memorial Center.