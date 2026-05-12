Milwaukee trailblazing physician Dr. William Finlayson dies at 101

article

The Brief Dr. William Finlayson, one of Milwaukee’s first Black hospital physicians who delivered thousands of babies, passed away on May 11. Dr. Finlayson was also a prominent activist who helped establish Milwaukee's first Black-owned bank. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.



Dr. William Finlayson, one of the first Black physicians to practice medicine in Milwaukee hospitals, died on Monday, May 11 at 101 years old, a news release says.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Mourning a pioneer

The backstory:

A news release says Dr. Finlayson was a pioneering figure who delivered more than 10,000 babies over his 40-year career.

The release goes on to say that throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Finlayson did more than practice medicine. He was a community icon who used his influence to improve the lives of others. He was active in Milwaukee's early civil rights movement in the 1950s and 60s, and he continued that engagement throughout his life, helping to establish Milwaukee's first Black bank.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A graduate of Morehouse College, Dr. Finlayson earned his medical degree at Meharry Medical College and completed his residency at the University of Minnesota. During his time at Morehouse, he established his long friendship with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Related article

Reaction

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

"I join those mourning the passing of Dr. William Finlayson. He led an impressive and impactful life, professionally and as a community leader.

"Milwaukee is healthier and stronger because of Dr. Finlayson's work.

"With the naming of a prominent street here, his memory is, appropriately, forever part of our city."

Street named in Finlayson's honor

Local perspective:

Milwaukee leaders gathered to rename N. 5th Street as Dr. William Finlayson Street in August 2023.

"Dr. Finlayson is among that group that we call the greatest in their generation," said then former Milwaukee Acting Mayor Marvin Pratt.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"As you drive down this street, you will all remember the contributions of Dr. William Finlayson," said Sheila Finlayson, the doctor's daughter in August 2023.

Related article