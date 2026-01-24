Wisconsin towing companies expect spike in calls through next week

The Brief Wisconsin towing companies expect demand to stay high as temps remain low. Those who spoke to FOX6 said the surge could last through next week. The safety of workers amid the cold stretch remains a top priority.



As temperatures remain low, demand remains high for towing companies across southeast Wisconsin. Those who spoke to FOX6 News said they expect to see a surge in service calls through next week.

What they're saying:

When the phone rings at Grube's Towing, it's Aria Brown's job to get the basics: who, what, where. Lately, the phone has been ringing a lot.

"A lot of people do have cars that need replacements, like batteries or jumpstarts," Brown said. "Due to the extreme cold, it’s just amped up all the way."

Jeff Piller of All City Towing said the business receives roughly 1,200 calls per week throughout the year. But during inclement weather, they can see more.

"I think we all complain when it’s 90 or 95 degrees out, but it’s nothing like when it’s -30 (degrees)," said Piller.

Piller said they, too, plan for the impact cold weather has on All City's service trucks.

"It’s extremely dangerous for my staff out on the road right now," he said. "Our trucks, we started them on Friday, and we haven’t turned them off yet. We just let them run nonstop, even if we’re not driving, just so there’s not a problem where we have to get into a truck and it won’t start."

At Milwaukee Connections Towing & Recovery, James Webster said they are experiencing the same thing.

"A lot of people stuck on the road, coming outside, cars don’t start. That’s typically what the phone calls are. We just got to get them back on the road or to a service shop," he said.

What's next:

Towing companies said serving customers while remaining safe is a top priority, so much so that some cars won’t be serviced until next week.

"We’re asking everyone, if your vehicle’s in a safe spot, just wait until Monday. It’s better for everyone involved," said Piller. "It’s going to be a very busy and very hard-working week next week."

Many towing companies said summer brings the same level of demand, if not more, as more cars hit the road.