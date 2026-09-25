Milwaukee teen fatally shoots sister, sentenced to prison

The Brief The Milwaukee teen convicted of killing his older sister, 30-year-old Ashley Hudson, was sentenced to prison on Friday, Sept. 25. 16-year-old Hezile Frison was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision. The family of Frison spoke in court, with Frison briefly speaking, before Judge David Boroski spoke at length about the case.



The Milwaukee teen convicted of homicide in the shooting death of his sister was sentenced to prison on Friday, Sept. 25.

Hezile Frison, 16, previously pleaded guilty to one charge of first-degree reckless homicide in the killing of his older sister, 30-year-old Ashley Hudson.

Hezile Frison

Judge speaks

What they're saying:

Milwaukee County Judge David Borowski addressed Frison before handing down his sentence.

"You get involved in a fight, it's complete and utter insanity. And your mother should hear this insanity between your sisters yelling, screaming," said Judge Borowski. "I heard the b word about 20 times. People swinging bats. And you walk up to your sister and shoot her in the chest. As she was backing away. And even at your age, that's the best you can muster, as I'm sorry about this."

Hezile Frison being brought into court

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"I want to bring her back," said Frison.

"But you can't bring her back," replied Judge Borowski. "And you're despicable, deplorable, violent, selfish act of killing your own sister. You don't get to bring her back. And you're going to prison for a long time. How long is to be determined? Defense counsel is correct. Mr. Friesen had a terrible upbringing. Part of that's on his mother. Part of that son. His father, who's in prison. I'm tired in his community of the parenting problem."

Full speech can be watched in the video at the top of the post.

Sentencing

By the numbers:

Following his comments, Judge Borowski sentenced Frison to 20 years in prison and 10 years. He also has to pay $1,800 in restitution.

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The backstory:

A Milwaukee teen is accused of killing his older sister, 30-year-old Ashley Hudson, during a dispute earlier this month. Hudson's sister and mother are also charged in connection to the case.

Prosecutors charged 15-year-old Hezile Frison as an adult with first-degree intentional homicide.

Hudson's sister, 21-year-old Aaliyah Frison, is charged with aggravated battery, and her mother, 48-year-old Tara Hudson, is charged with misdemeanor obstructing an officer.

The shooting was captured on Facebook Live the night of June 16. The victim died at the scene near MLK and Vliet.

A criminal complaint states two people were filming because there was a "loud fight" going on between Ashley Hudson and two other females. Video showed the two females attacking Ashley Hudson with a baseball bat.

Ashley Hudson

Court filings said the video showed Ashley Hudson getting into a car to try to get away from the females before emerging with a knife "as if to keep the batterers at bay." At that point, Hezile Frison – who was present during the fight – pulled out a gun and pointed it at Ashley Hudson.

Ashley Hudson backed away from Hezile Frison, the complaint states, but he advanced toward her as people could be heard on video saying "don't shoot." When he got within a few feet of her, prosecutors said he shot at her "from point-blank range." She ran a few steps before collapsing on the street corner.

Investigators later determined one of the females involved in the fight was Aaliyah Frison, while the other was a juvenile. The video showed the full-size aluminum baseball bat was used to "strike and jab" Ashley Hudson.

What they're saying:

The complaint states a witness told police that the two females who were fighting Ashley Hudson were her sisters, and Hezile Frison was the younger brother of all three. The witness said the sisters were angry with Ashley Hudson "over social media posts" and drove to the area to confront her. When they did, it led to a fight during which Ashley Hudson pulled out a knife. Tara Hudson later pulled up in her own car.

The witness said Hezile Frison grabbed the gun out of Tara Hudson's car, per the complaint. He then shot the victim from a few feet away as she backed away with her hands up.

Detectives interviewed Hezile Frison. Prosecutors said he first denied being present at the shooting, but soon identified himself in screenshots on the cellphone videos. He then said he shot her after she "ran up on" him, contrary to the video.

When police told Hezile Frison that his sister was dead, the complaint states he replied: "What's that got to do with me?" They asked him if he was sorry, and he said: "No, I'm just ready to do the time since I did the crime." When they commented that he "really didn't care," he said, "Man, (expletive) her."

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Court filings said Aaliyah Frison was seen swinging the bat at Hudson and chasing her. She admitted being involved in the fight, court filings said, but "minimized her involvement in ways that contradict the video" – such as denying she had the bat.

Tara Hudson talked to police at the scene. Prosecutors said she told them she was standing down the street when she heard a gunshot, but could not see who fired it. However, police said the video contradicted her about that; the complaint said she was "within about arm's length" of the shooter and "appears to be trying to stop him." Later, at the police station, Tara Hudson admitted she had seen the shooting and said Ashley Hudson was backing away, holding the knife close to her body, when Hezile Frison shot her.