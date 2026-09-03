Milwaukee teacher goes viral on TikTok over bathroom policy

The Brief A Milwaukee Public Schools teacher went viral on TikTok for saying he denies bathroom passes. The district sent a letter to families clarifying that denying passes is not school policy. Milwaukee Public Schools said appropriate action would be taken with the Rufus King teacher.



A Milwaukee Public Schools teacher goes viral for saying no to bathroom passes. He posted a video on social media explaining why.

The video has gotten some backlash.

TikTik video

What we know:

The man says he is a teacher at Rufus King High School.

Milwaukee Public Schools sent a letter to families explaining that what he said is not their policy.

The TikTok account with that post has since been made private.

The video was screen recorded and sent to FOX6 News.

"I will not be giving bathroom, water or visiting other class passes. Someone’s going to be in the comments. Well, if kids need to go to the bathroom, you should let them go to the bathroom. Our classes are 50 minutes. You will learn, you can hold it, or I need to be using it during passing time," the teacher said in the TikTok post.

He went on to say he allows for three emergency passes a year and said bathroom breaks add up, taking time out of learning.

In the comments, he said if there was a situation that required more than a passing period, the students should talk to him.

A lot of people said there was not enough time in a passing period and that some situations needed to remain private.

Reaction

What they're saying:

FOX6 News stopped by Rufus King and students were in class for the second day of school.

FOX6 News showed the video to a retired Milwaukee Public Schools teacher who happened to be in the area.

"They have to go to the bathroom. By the time I get to know my students, I know who’s faking and who’s not. Or who needs to go to the bathroom and who doesn’t. I can’t speak for the high school, but I would let my students get a pass," said Tiffany Dupree-Cain.

Milwaukee Public Schools sent a letter to families Sunday addressing the video.

Rufus King High School

They explained this is not the school policy and said the only time students cannot leave with a pass is in the first and last 10 minutes of class.

They added that no one would be disciplined for leaving if there was an emergency.

They went on to explain they would be addressing this with the man who posted the video.

Milwaukee Public Schools explained they cannot share details about personnel matters, but said the school would be taking appropriate action with him.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.