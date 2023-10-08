Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival; Baird Center hosts

Checking out the Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival
Milwaukee is known as the City of Festivals -- and one more is being hosted at the Baird Center. Check out what the Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival has to offer.
MILWAUKEE - The Baird Center is hosting the Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival in downtown through Sunday, Oct. 8. FOX6's Isley Gooden shared some of what visitors to the fest can expect.
Learn about tattoos at the Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Fest
Artists can draw up just about anything you'd like at Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
More than ink at Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival
There's plenty to see at the Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival -- and it isn't all just about ink.
Checking back at Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival
Checking back at Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival