Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival; Baird Center hosts

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Checking out the Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival

Milwaukee is known as the City of Festivals -- and one more is being hosted at the Baird Center. Check out what the Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival has to offer.

MILWAUKEE - The Baird Center is hosting the Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival in downtown through Sunday, Oct. 8. FOX6's Isley Gooden shared some of what visitors to the fest can expect. 

Learn about tattoos at the Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Fest

Artists can draw up just about anything you'd like at Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

More than ink at Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival

There's plenty to see at the Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival -- and it isn't all just about ink.

Checking back at Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival

Checking back at Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival