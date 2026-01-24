Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra celebrating America's 250th anniversary

January 24, 2026
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra celebrates America’s 250th anniversary with a family concert. Joining FOX6 WakeUp in studio is Director of Education Rebecca Whitney.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is celebrating America’s 250th anniversary with a family concert.

"Trailblazers: A Celebration of the American Spirit" features the courage, creativity, and innovation of American composers from Scott Joplin to Florence Price to John Williams.

There will also be plenty of pre-concert activities, including a Bradley Symphony Center scavenger hunt, the conductor stations, composer station, and more!

The concert begins at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026 at the Bradley Symphony Center. Pre-concert activities begin 60 minutes beforehand.

