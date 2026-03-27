Milwaukee sues "bad landlord" over 4K code violations; what we know

The Brief The City of Milwaukee has filed lawsuits against out-of-state landlord Highgrove Holdings, seeking to declare their 200+ properties a public nuisance. Tenants reported living with molded walls, broken air ducts, and collapsed ceilings that expose bedrooms to the open sky. The company has allegedly kept residents on "repair waiting lists" for six years.



FOX6 News told you on Thursday, March 26, about Milwaukee taking legal action against someone officials call a "bad landlord." The out-of-state company has hundreds of properties in the city; many of them deteriorating. On Friday, FOX6 News got a look inside one of those homes.

Highgrove Holdings property in Milwaukee

Investigating "bad landlord"

What we know:

Highgrove Holdings has more than 200 properties in Milwaukee. The lawsuits say many of them are left in disrepair, with no one working to fix them.

On Friday, March 27, FOX6 News toured one of those homes on the city's north side. The family that lives in the home moved there in 2020. They said problems began soon after.

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When you walk into the home, the ceiling in the living room has bubbled with rain water dropping inside. Walls are filled with mold. Air ducts are broken.

Highgrove Holdings property in Milwaukee

When you move upstairs, the ceiling of what was once a bedroom is collapsed. When you look up, you can see the sky. Nobody can sleep in that room.

Highgrove Holdings property in Milwaukee

The family that lives there said it reached out to Highgrove Holdings about the issues six years ago. They said they were told they were seventh on a waiting list for repairs. They said to this day, they continue to be told they are seventh in line.

What they're saying:

"It makes me feel horrible. It makes my mom feel horrible. It makes everyone feel horrible. I don’t even feel like I can be safe in my own room.I don’t feel comfortable being in my own room when it rains. I don’t feel comfortable when it’s too cold," said Ishon Arnold, tenant.

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Highgrove Holdings property in Milwaukee

Highgrove owes $600,000

What's next:

Highgrove owes more than $600,000 in taxes to the City of Milwaukee. It has more than 4,000 code violations. The lawsuits filed on Thursday are asking the court to declare the company a nuisance and for a third party to be appointed to fix the problems.