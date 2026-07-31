Milwaukee structure fire; North and Holton, no injuries reported

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The Brief On Friday, July 31, Milwaukee crews battled a structure fire near North Avenue and Holton Street. Responding to the scene at approximately 8:50 a.m., firefighters found thick smoke venting from the second floor. No injuries were reported.



Firefighters on Friday, July 31, responded to the scene of a structure fire near North and Holton in Milwaukee.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the scene around 8:50 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke showing from the second floor.

"The fire was mainly in the basement. It seemed like it spread to the first floor," said Travis Jones, Deputy Chief, Milwaukee Fire Department.

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No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

No injuries were reported.