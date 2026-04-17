Milwaukee Street Angels helping unsheltered people during the storms

The Milwaukee Street Angels organization is trying to make sure people without homes are safe during the storms.

What they're saying:

"Unfortunately, it can mean danger for many of them. It can mean they lose everything that they do own. For many, it can be very uprooting," said Eva Welch with the Milwaukee Street Angels.

The organization has been making calls to those impacted and checking in at different areas throughout the city.

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They are letting the unsheltered know the severe weather is coming and to get to a safe spot ahead of the storms.

Back in August 2025, two homeless men were found dead, and two others were missing after high waters washed away an encampment near the river.