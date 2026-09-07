Milwaukee stabbing Sunday, 39-year-old seriously injured

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The Brief A 39-year-old was seriously injured in a stabbing in Milwaukee on Sunday, Sept. 6. The stabbing happened near 35th and Brown. The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital, and police are looking for a known suspect.



One person was seriously injured in a stabbing in Milwaukee on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026.

Stabbing details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after noon, a 39-year-old was stabbed in the area of 35th and Brown.

The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious, life-threatening injuries.

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The circumstances leading up to the stabbing remain under investigation and police are looking for a known suspect.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or submit a tip through the P3 Tips app.