Milwaukee stabbing Sunday, 39-year-old seriously injured
MILWAUKEE - One person was seriously injured in a stabbing in Milwaukee on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026.
Stabbing details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after noon, a 39-year-old was stabbed in the area of 35th and Brown.
The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious, life-threatening injuries.
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The circumstances leading up to the stabbing remain under investigation and police are looking for a known suspect.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or submit a tip through the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.