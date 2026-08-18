Man arrested in Milwaukee stabbing; 1 seriously injured
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MILWAUKEE - A 61-year-old man was arrested in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Aug. 18, in connection with a stabbing.
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 47-year-old was stabbed around 1:50 a.m. near 25th and Chambers during an argument.
The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.
The suspect was taken into custody.
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What's next:
Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.