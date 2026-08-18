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Man arrested in Milwaukee stabbing; 1 seriously injured

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 18, 2026 9:40 AM CDT
Published August 18, 2026 9:40 AM CDT
article

25th and Chambers, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police arrested a 61-year-old man on Tuesday, Aug. 18, following a stabbing.
    • The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
    • Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

MILWAUKEE - A 61-year-old man was arrested in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Aug. 18, in connection with a stabbing. 

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 47-year-old was stabbed around 1:50 a.m. near 25th and Chambers during an argument. 

The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The suspect was taken into custody. 

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What's next:

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. 

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMilwaukee