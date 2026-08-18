Man arrested in Milwaukee stabbing; 1 seriously injured

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The Brief Milwaukee police arrested a 61-year-old man on Tuesday, Aug. 18, following a stabbing. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.



A 61-year-old man was arrested in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Aug. 18, in connection with a stabbing.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 47-year-old was stabbed around 1:50 a.m. near 25th and Chambers during an argument.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The suspect was taken into custody.

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What's next:

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.