Milwaukee stabbing; 1 seriously injured near Custer and Long Island
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MILWAUKEE - A stabbing in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Aug. 19 left one person wounded.
Milwaukee stabbing
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 35-year-old was stabbed around 8:30 p.m. near Custer Avenue and Long Island Drive.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.