Milwaukee stabbing; 1 seriously injured near Custer and Long Island

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that happened Wednesday night. A 35-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries near Custer Avenue and Long Island Drive. Milwaukee police are actively seeking suspects.



A stabbing in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Aug. 19 left one person wounded.

Milwaukee stabbing

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 35-year-old was stabbed around 8:30 p.m. near Custer Avenue and Long Island Drive.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.