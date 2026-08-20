Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee stabbing; 1 seriously injured near Custer and Long Island

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 20, 2026 5:37 AM CDT
Published August 20, 2026 5:37 AM CDT
article

Custer and Long Island, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that happened Wednesday night.
    • A 35-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries near Custer Avenue and Long Island Drive.
    • Milwaukee police are actively seeking suspects.

MILWAUKEE - A stabbing in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Aug. 19 left one person wounded.

Milwaukee stabbing

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 35-year-old was stabbed around 8:30 p.m. near Custer Avenue and Long Island Drive.  

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews