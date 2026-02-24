article

The Brief A Common Council committee approved an ordinance to temporarily waive certain fees for apartment building owners who voluntarily install sprinkler systems. A series of fires at Milwaukee apartment buildings that did not have sprinkler systems left several people dead and others injured. The ordinance now heads to the full Common Council for a vote.



A push to get sprinklers in more Milwaukee apartment buildings received support from city leaders on Tuesday.

The backstory:

Over the past year, a series of fires at apartment buildings that did not have sprinkler systems left several people dead and others injured.

What they're saying:

Ald. Peter Burgelis authored a proposed ordinance that, if passed, would temporarily waive fees associated with plan review, permitting, and initial inspections for apartment buildings that voluntarily install sprinkler systems.

"This ordinance is about making it easier and more cost-effective for property owners to improve fire safety in their buildings, and help save lives," said Alderman Burgelis. "By reducing financial barriers to sprinkler installation, we’re encouraging proactive upgrades that protect residents and our community."

The goal of the ordinance is to encourage property managers to implement potentially life-saving systems. It targets structures that have been exempt from state fire suppression requirements for the past 51 years.

What's next:

The Common Council's Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee reviewed and approved the proposed ordinance on Tuesday. It now heads to the full Common Council for a vote.