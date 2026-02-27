Milwaukee spring leaf cleanup; rake leaves into street before March 15

article

The Brief Milwaukee DPW is offering a one-time spring leaf collection starting March 16 to finish work interrupted by early winter snow. Residents should rake leaves into the street (leaving a one-foot gap from the curb) or use compostable paper bags by March 15. Bagged collection requires a formal request via the city's website or app, while loose leaves raked into the street will be collected automatically.



The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) announced on Friday, Feb. 27, that it is offering a one-time spring leaf cleanup opportunity.

Clean up those leaves

What we know:

Residents are now being asked to clean up their curb areas, some of which were impacted by winter snow plowing. Leaves should be raked into the street between now and Sunday, March 15, leaving a one-foot gap from the curb.

The final leaf collection cycle will begin Monday, March 16, and no service request is needed for leaves raked into the street.

What happened in fall?

The backstory:

Early snowfall and sustained cold temperatures interrupted the fall leaf collection season before it could be fully completed. DPW was unable to complete its typical final cycle through all routes after the extended fall rake-out deadline of Nov. 30, 2025.

Due to snow, freezing temperatures, and the seasonal redeployment of equipment, it was not feasible to resume rake-out and consolidation of leaves until sustained warmer temperatures were on the horizon.

Project Clean & Green

Dig deeper:

For the first time outside of Project Clean & Green, residents who prefer to bag their leaves in compostable paper lawn bags may do so, and DPW will collect them curbside during this limited period. Leaves must be placed in compostable paper lawn/leaf bags; plastic bags will not be collected.

To request curbside collection of paper-bagged leaves, residents must submit a Leaf PickUp request at milwaukee.gov/click4action, use the MKEMobileAction app, or call 414-286-CITY by March 15.

Compostable paper lawn bags will also be accepted during Project Clean & Green, the citywide clean-up effort that follows the spring leaf rake-out and begins in late April.

All residents will receive service on their regular garbage collection day of the week for their zone. Additional details will be shared as the start date approaches. Compostable paper lawn bags may also be dropped at any time, free of charge at City Drop Off Centers.

Additional information is available at milwaukee.gov/leaves. Beginning March 16, a progress map will be available on the website showing the status of the final leaf collection cycle.