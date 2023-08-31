Body found near South Shore Park, pulled from water

article

A body was pulled from Lake Michigan near Milwaukee's South Shore Park on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Authorities responded to the scene near Nock Street, which divides the Bay View park from the South Shore Yacht Club parking lot, around 1:20 p.m.

Officials identified the deceased as a woman in her late 40s to 50s. The cause of death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office Criminal Investigation Division at 414-278-4788.