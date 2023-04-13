Milwaukee shootings Wednesday night; 2 wounded, no arrests

article

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Wednesday night, April 12. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

MLK Drive and Burleigh Street

A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive following a shooting just before 10:30 p.m. No arrests have been made.

14th and Clarke

A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot around 11 p.m. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.