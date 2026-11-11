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Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 wounded near 24th and Greenfield

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 11, 2026 12:39 PM CST
Published November 11, 2026 12:39 PM CST
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
    • One person was wounded near 24th and Greenfield.
    • No arrests have been made.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Nov. 11 left one person wounded.

24th and Greenfield

The Details:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, an 18-year-old was shot near 24th and Greenfield around 9:38 a.m. 

Milwaukee police are actively looking for suspects as they continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips. 

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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