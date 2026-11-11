Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 wounded near 24th and Greenfield
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MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Nov. 11 left one person wounded.
24th and Greenfield
The Details:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, an 18-year-old was shot near 24th and Greenfield around 9:38 a.m.
Milwaukee police are actively looking for suspects as they continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.