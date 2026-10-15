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Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 dead near Wells and Plankinton

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 15, 2026 11:17 AM CDT
Published October 15, 2026 11:17 AM CDT
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday, Oct. 14.
    • A 26-year-old was shot near Wells and Plankinton.
    • A 34-year-old man was taken into custody.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 14 left one person dead.

Fatal shooting

The Details:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 26-year-old was shot around 8:10 a.m. near Wells and Plankinton. 

The victim was pronounced deceased on scene. 

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A 34-year-old man was taken into custody. Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. 

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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