Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 dead near Wells and Plankinton
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MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 14 left one person dead.
Fatal shooting
The Details:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 26-year-old was shot around 8:10 a.m. near Wells and Plankinton.
The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
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A 34-year-old man was taken into custody. Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.