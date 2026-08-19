Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 wounded, 18-year-old arrested

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday. One person was wounded near 24th and Auer. An 18-year-old was taken into custody.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Aug. 19 left one person wounded.

24th and Auer

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 28-year-old was shot around 12:30 a.m. near 24th and Auer.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

An 18-year-old subject was taken into custody.

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What's next:

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.