Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 wounded, 18-year-old arrested
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MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Aug. 19 left one person wounded.
24th and Auer
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 28-year-old was shot around 12:30 a.m. near 24th and Auer.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
An 18-year-old subject was taken into custody.
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What's next:
Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.