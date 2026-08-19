Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 wounded, 18-year-old arrested

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 19, 2026 7:59 AM CDT
Published August 19, 2026 7:59 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday.
    • One person was wounded near 24th and Auer.
    • An 18-year-old was taken into custody.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Aug. 19 left one person wounded.

24th and Auer

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 28-year-old was shot around 12:30 a.m. near 24th and Auer. 

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.  

An 18-year-old subject was taken into custody.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What's next:

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews