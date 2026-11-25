The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating separate shootings that happened on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The shootings left four people wounded. Three people have been taken into custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Nov. 24 left four people wounded.

Broadway and Michigan

What To Know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 17-year-old victim sustained critical gunshot injuries around 8:44 p.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police have two people in custody.

The circumstances of this incident remain under investigation, and charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

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Police scene near Broadway and Michigan in downtown Milwaukee

Fond du Lac and Custer

What To Know:

Three people, ages 34, 47 and 53, were shot around 8:50 p.m. The three victims were treated at local hospitals.

A 36-year-old suspect is now in Milwaukee police custody.

The circumstances of this incident remain under investigation, and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Police scene near Fond du Lac and Custer

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App