Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 1 wounded near 54th and Hampton
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MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Oct. 13 left one person wounded.
54th and Hampton
The Details:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 21-year-old was shot around 12:20 a.m. near 54th and Hampton.
The victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.