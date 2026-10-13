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Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 1 wounded near 54th and Hampton

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 13, 2026 6:00 AM CDT
Published October 13, 2026 6:00 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday, Oct. 13. 
    • A 21-year-old was wounded near 54th and Hampton. 
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. 

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Oct. 13 left one person wounded. 

54th and Hampton

The Details:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 21-year-old was shot around 12:20 a.m. near 54th and Hampton. 

The victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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