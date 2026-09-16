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Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 1 wounded near 64th and Bobolink

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 16, 2026 7:08 AM CDT
Published September 16, 2026 7:08 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday, Sept. 15. 
    • One person was wounded near 64th and Bobolink. 
    • No arrests have been made. 

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Sept. 15 left one person wounded.

64th and Bobolink

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 34-year-old was shot near 64th and Bobolink around 10:35 p.m. 

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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