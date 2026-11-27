Thanksgiving Day shootings in Milwaukee; 2 dead, 1 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Two people were killed, and one person was injured in three separate shootings in Milwaukee on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26.
24th and Hadley
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 49-year-old was shot just before 1 a.m. near 24th and Hadley.
Police believe the shooting stemmed from an earlier argument. The victim suffered critical gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Milwaukee police say a 40-year-old suspect is in custody for the shooting. Police said the suspect also sustained a gunshot wound during the incident.
22nd and Townsend
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 6:20 p.m. a 57-year-old was shot in the area of 22nd and Townsend.
The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
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Hopkins and Villard
What we know:
At 11:10 p.m. a 41-year-old was shot in the area of Hopkins and Villard.
The shooting victim was treated at the scene for minor gunshot injuries and released.
MPD tips
What we don't know:
Milwaukee police are investigating and looking for the people responsible.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
Editor's note: This story was updated to include a previously reported shooting that happened around 1 a.m.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.