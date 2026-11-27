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The Brief Three shootings in Milwaukee on Thanksgiving left two people dead and one person injured. One of the shootings stemmed from an argument, and a suspect was arrested. Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee police.



Two people were killed, and one person was injured in three separate shootings in Milwaukee on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26.

24th and Hadley

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 49-year-old was shot just before 1 a.m. near 24th and Hadley.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from an earlier argument. The victim suffered critical gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Milwaukee police say a 40-year-old suspect is in custody for the shooting. Police said the suspect also sustained a gunshot wound during the incident.

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22nd and Townsend

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 6:20 p.m. a 57-year-old was shot in the area of 22nd and Townsend.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Hopkins and Villard

What we know:

At 11:10 p.m. a 41-year-old was shot in the area of Hopkins and Villard.

The shooting victim was treated at the scene for minor gunshot injuries and released.

MPD tips

What we don't know:

Milwaukee police are investigating and looking for the people responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

Editor's note: This story was updated to include a previously reported shooting that happened around 1 a.m.