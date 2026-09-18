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Milwaukee shooting Thursday; 1 dead near Pierce and Wright

By
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 18, 2026 7:35 AM CDT
Published September 18, 2026 7:35 AM CDT
article

Pierce and Wright, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Thursday, Sept. 17.
    • A 37-year-old was shot around 8:45 p.m. near Pierce and Wright.
    • No arrests have been made.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday night, Sept. 17, left one person dead.

Pierce and Wright

The details:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 37-year-old was shot near Pierce and Wright around 8:45 p.m. 

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.  

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

 Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

 Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips. 

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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