Milwaukee shooting Thursday; 1 dead near Pierce and Wright
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MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday night, Sept. 17, left one person dead.
Pierce and Wright
The details:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 37-year-old was shot near Pierce and Wright around 8:45 p.m.
The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.