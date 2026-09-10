Man shot after breaking into Milwaukee home; taken into custody

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Sept. 10. Police say a 37-year-old man broke into a residence and was shot by the resident. No other injuries were reported.



A 37-year-old man was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Thursday, Sept. 10, after police say he broke into a home.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around 10 a.m. the man broke into a home near 67th and Villard and was subsequently shot by the resident.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment and was taken into custody.

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The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No other injuries were reported.

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.