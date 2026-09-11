Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 4 wounded, including 12-year-old
MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Thursday, Sept. 10 left four people wounded, including a 12-year-old child.
67th and Villard
What we know:
A 37-year-old man was shot and wounded after police say he broke into a home.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around 10 a.m. the man broke into a home near 67th and Villard and was subsequently shot by the resident.
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment and was taken into custody.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No other injuries were reported. Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
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92nd and Custer
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 12-year-old was shot around 8:15 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
37th and Meinecke
What we know:
Two people were shot around 9:34 p.m. The first victim, a 35-year-old, was taken to the hospital. A second victim arrived at the hospital.
Both victims sustained injuries that are non-life-threatening. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
37th and Meinecke, Milwaukee
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.