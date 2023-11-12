Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 2 wounded

article

Two people were injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, Nov. 12.

Police are searching for whoever is responsible for each of Sunday's shootings.

29th & Concordia

Around 4:25 p.m. police said a 32-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital. The victim is expected to survive.

56th & Burleigh

A 28-year-old was shot around 9 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use P3 Tips apps.