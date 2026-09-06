Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 4 wounded

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The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating four separate shootings that wounded four people overnight on Sunday, Sept. 6. Milwaukee police are searching for unknown suspects in Sunday's shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.



The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating four separate shootings that wounded four people overnight on Sunday, Sept. 6.

42nd and Fairmount

What we know:

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 42nd and Fairmount at around 12:21 a.m.

A 19-year-old arrived at a local hospital for treatment.

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32nd and Lancaster

What we know:

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 32nd and Lancaster at around 2:14 a.m.

A 32-year-old arrived at a local hospital for treatment.

38th and Concordia

What we know:

Officers responded to the shooting scene at around 2:17 a.m.

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A 34-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

37th and Villard

What we know:

Milwaukee police responded to the shooting scene at around 4:14 a.m.

A 27-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Milwaukee police are searching for unknown suspects in Sunday's shootings.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.