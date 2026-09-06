Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 4 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating four separate shootings that wounded four people overnight on Sunday, Sept. 6.
42nd and Fairmount
What we know:
Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 42nd and Fairmount at around 12:21 a.m.
A 19-year-old arrived at a local hospital for treatment.
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32nd and Lancaster
What we know:
Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 32nd and Lancaster at around 2:14 a.m.
A 32-year-old arrived at a local hospital for treatment.
38th and Concordia
What we know:
Officers responded to the shooting scene at around 2:17 a.m.
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A 34-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
37th and Villard
What we know:
Milwaukee police responded to the shooting scene at around 4:14 a.m.
A 27-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
Milwaukee police are searching for unknown suspects in Sunday's shootings.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information was sent to us by the Milwaukee Police Department.