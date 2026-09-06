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Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 4 wounded

By
News
Published September 6, 2026 3:53 PM CDT
Published September 6, 2026 3:53 PM CDT
article

Scene near 37th and Villard

The Brief

    • The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating four separate shootings that wounded four people overnight on Sunday, Sept. 6.
    • Milwaukee police are searching for unknown suspects in Sunday's shootings.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating four separate shootings that wounded four people overnight on Sunday, Sept. 6.

42nd and Fairmount

What we know:

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 42nd and Fairmount at around 12:21 a.m.

A 19-year-old arrived at a local hospital for treatment.

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32nd and Lancaster

What we know:

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 32nd and Lancaster at around 2:14 a.m.

A 32-year-old arrived at a local hospital for treatment.

38th and Concordia

What we know:

Officers responded to the shooting scene at around 2:17 a.m.

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A 34-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

37th and Villard

What we know:

Milwaukee police responded to the shooting scene at around 4:14 a.m.

A 27-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Milwaukee police are searching for unknown suspects in Sunday's shootings.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: Information was sent to us by the Milwaukee Police Department.

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