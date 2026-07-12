Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 4 wounded

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The Brief Milwaukee police said four people were shot and wounded in three separate shootings on Sunday. Police continue to search for unknown suspects. Anyone with info on the shootings is asked to call MPD.



Four people were wounded in three separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, July 12.

62nd and Sheridan

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 7:02 p.m., two people were wounded in a shooting near 62nd and Sheridan.

A 40-year-old was transported to a hospital for non-fatal injuries. A 39-year-old was also transported ; their condition is unknown.

Police are searching for unknown suspects.

13th and Euclid

At about 5:27 p.m., an 18-year-old was shot and wounded with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to search for unknown suspects.

Doctor William Finlayson Street and Burleigh

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a shooting at around 12:40 p.m. The 28-year-old victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to search for unknown suspects.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.