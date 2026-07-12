Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 4 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Four people were wounded in three separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, July 12.
62nd and Sheridan
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 7:02 p.m., two people were wounded in a shooting near 62nd and Sheridan.
A 40-year-old was transported to a hospital for non-fatal injuries. A 39-year-old was also transported ; their condition is unknown.
Police are searching for unknown suspects.
13th and Euclid
At about 5:27 p.m., an 18-year-old was shot and wounded with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police continue to search for unknown suspects.
Doctor William Finlayson Street and Burleigh
The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a shooting at around 12:40 p.m. The 28-year-old victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police continue to search for unknown suspects.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: All information was sent to us by the Milwaukee Police Department.