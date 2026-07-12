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Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 4 wounded

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
News
Published July 12, 2026 10:40 PM CDT
Published July 12, 2026 10:40 PM CDT
Milwaukee police article

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police said four people were shot and wounded in three separate shootings on Sunday.
    • Police continue to search for unknown suspects.
    • Anyone with info on the shootings is asked to call MPD.

MILWAUKEE - Four people were wounded in three separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, July 12.

62nd and Sheridan

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 7:02 p.m., two people were wounded in a shooting near 62nd and Sheridan.

A 40-year-old was transported to a hospital for non-fatal injuries. A 39-year-old was also transported ; their condition is unknown.

Police are searching for unknown suspects.

13th and Euclid

At about 5:27 p.m., an 18-year-old was shot and wounded with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to search for unknown suspects.

Doctor William Finlayson Street and Burleigh

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a shooting at around 12:40 p.m. The 28-year-old victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police continue to search for unknown suspects.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: All information was sent to us by the Milwaukee Police Department.

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