Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 2 wounded

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating separate shootings that happened on Sunday, Oct. 4. Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, Oct. 4 left two people wounded.

Thomas at Bartlett

The Details:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 54-year-old was shot around 1:14 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

35th and Villard

The Details:

Around 2:15 a.m., a 28-year-old arrived at a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.