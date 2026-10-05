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Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 2 wounded

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 5, 2026 7:51 AM CDT
Published October 5, 2026 7:51 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating separate shootings that happened on Sunday, Oct. 4.
    • Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
    • Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, Oct. 4 left two people wounded. 

Thomas at Bartlett

The Details:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 54-year-old was shot around 1:14 a.m. 

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

35th and Villard

The Details:

Around 2:15 a.m., a 28-year-old arrived at a local hospital for treatment of injuries. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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