Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, Oct. 4 left two people wounded.
Thomas at Bartlett
The Details:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 54-year-old was shot around 1:14 a.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
35th and Villard
The Details:
Around 2:15 a.m., a 28-year-old arrived at a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.