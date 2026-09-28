Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 1 dead, 1 wounded

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating separate shootings that happened on Sunday, Sept. 27. The circumstances leading up to the shootings are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, Sept. 27 left one person dead and another wounded.

Sherman and Burleigh

The Details:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 34-year-old was shot around 3:20 a.m. and died on scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

50th and Locust

The Details:

Around 3:52 a.m. a 15-year-old was shot and arrived at a local hospital for treatment. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police say.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.