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Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 1 dead, 1 wounded

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 28, 2026 6:02 AM CDT
Published September 28, 2026 6:02 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating separate shootings that happened on Sunday, Sept. 27.
    • The circumstances leading up to the shootings are under investigation.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, Sept. 27 left one person dead and another wounded.

Sherman and Burleigh

The Details:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 34-year-old was shot around 3:20 a.m. and died on scene. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

50th and Locust

The Details:

Around 3:52 a.m. a 15-year-old was shot and arrived at a local hospital for treatment. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police say. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews