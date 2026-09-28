Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 1 dead, 1 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, Sept. 27 left one person dead and another wounded.
Sherman and Burleigh
The Details:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 34-year-old was shot around 3:20 a.m. and died on scene.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
50th and Locust
The Details:
Around 3:52 a.m. a 15-year-old was shot and arrived at a local hospital for treatment. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police say.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Police continue to seek unknown suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.