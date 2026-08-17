Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, Aug. 16 left two people wounded.
91st and Silver Spring
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 28-year-old was shot around 10:40 p.m.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
37th and Florist
What we know:
Around 11:50 p.m. a 37-year-old was shot and treated for those injuries at a local hospital.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
MPD tips
What you can do:
Milwaukee police are investigating and looking for the person or persons responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.