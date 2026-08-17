Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 2 wounded

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened on Sunday, Aug. 16. The shootings left two people wounded. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, Aug. 16 left two people wounded.

91st and Silver Spring

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 28-year-old was shot around 10:40 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

37th and Florist

What we know:

Around 11:50 p.m. a 37-year-old was shot and treated for those injuries at a local hospital.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are investigating and looking for the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.