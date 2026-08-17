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Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 2 wounded

By
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 17, 2026 6:52 AM CDT
Published August 17, 2026 6:52 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened on Sunday, Aug. 16. 
    • The shootings left two people wounded. 
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. 

MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, Aug. 16 left two people wounded. 

91st and Silver Spring

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 28-year-old was shot around 10:40 p.m. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

37th and Florist

What we know:

Around 11:50 p.m. a 37-year-old was shot and treated for those injuries at a local hospital. 

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are investigating and looking for the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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