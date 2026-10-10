Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 2 dead, 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Four separate shootings in Milwaukee left a 17-year-old and a 42-year-old dead and wounded two others on Saturday, Oct. 10.
94th and Thurston
What we know:
According to Milwaukee police, a 24-year-old was wounded in a shooting at around 12:01 a.m. near 94th and Thurston.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
77th and Carmen
What we know:
Officers responded to the shooting scene at around 2:30 a.m.
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A 42-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
39th and Lisbon
What we know:
Milwaukee police responded to the shooting scene at around 9:40 p.m.
A 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 14-year-old was arrested.
27th and Oklahoma
Police responded to a shooting near 27th and Oklahoma, close to Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center.
A 40-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
A 26-year-old was arrested.
Police tips
What you can do:
These shootings are still under investigation.
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Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information was sent by the Milwaukee Police Department.