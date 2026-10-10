Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 2 dead, 2 wounded

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The Brief Four shootings in Milwaukee left a 17-year-old and a 42-year-old dead on Saturday, Oct. 10. Two other people were also wounded. A 14-year-old and a 26-year-old were arrested in connection to the two fatal shootings. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.



Four separate shootings in Milwaukee left a 17-year-old and a 42-year-old dead and wounded two others on Saturday, Oct. 10.

94th and Thurston

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, a 24-year-old was wounded in a shooting at around 12:01 a.m. near 94th and Thurston.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

77th and Carmen

What we know:

Officers responded to the shooting scene at around 2:30 a.m.

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A 42-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

39th and Lisbon

What we know:

Milwaukee police responded to the shooting scene at around 9:40 p.m.

A 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 14-year-old was arrested.

27th and Oklahoma

Police responded to a shooting near 27th and Oklahoma, close to Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center.

A 40-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A 26-year-old was arrested.

Police tips

What you can do:

These shootings are still under investigation.

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Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.