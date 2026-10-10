Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 1 dead, 1 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Two separate shootings in Milwaukee left a 42-year-old dead and a 24-year-old wounded overnight on Saturday, Oct. 10.
77th and Carmen
What we know:
According to Milwaukee police, officers responded to the shooting scene at around 2:30 a.m.
A 42-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
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94th and Thurston
What we know:
A 24-year-old was wounded in a shooting at around 12:01 a.m. near 94th and Thurston.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
Police tips
What you can do:
Both shootings are under investigation as police continue to search for unknown suspects.
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Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information was sent by the Milwaukee Police Department.