Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 1 dead, 1 wounded

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The Brief Two separate shootings in Milwaukee left a 42-year-old dead and a 24-year-old wounded overnight on Saturday, Oct. 10. A 42-year-old was killed near 77th and Carmen. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.



Two separate shootings in Milwaukee left a 42-year-old dead and a 24-year-old wounded overnight on Saturday, Oct. 10.

77th and Carmen

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, officers responded to the shooting scene at around 2:30 a.m.

A 42-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

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94th and Thurston

What we know:

A 24-year-old was wounded in a shooting at around 12:01 a.m. near 94th and Thurston.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police tips

What you can do:

Both shootings are under investigation as police continue to search for unknown suspects.

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Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.