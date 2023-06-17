Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 3 wounded, 2 arrested

article

Three separate Milwaukee shootings Saturday, June 17 left three people wounded.

All three victims are expected to survive. Police took two suspects into custody.

13th and Locust

A 48-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 11:30 a.m. Police said he went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

13th and Hayes

Shortly after 3 p.m., a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Achilles and Burleigh

A 69-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot just before 4 p.m. Police said she was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects were taken into custody, police said, and guns were recovered. Criminal charges are expected to be referred to the district attorney's office.

MPD investigates

Police are still looking for people involved in Saturday's shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.