article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night, Nov. 16. One person was wounded near Julia and Auer around 10:11 a.m. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, Nov. 16 left one person wounded.

Shooting details

The Details:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 26-year-old was shot around 10:11 p.m. in the area of Julia and Auer.

The victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and continue to search for suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.