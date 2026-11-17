Milwaukee shooting Monday; 1 wounded near Julia and Auer
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MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, Nov. 16 left one person wounded.
Shooting details
The Details:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 26-year-old was shot around 10:11 p.m. in the area of Julia and Auer.
The victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
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Police tips
What you can do:
Milwaukee police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and continue to search for suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.